NASCAR schedule for the 2022 Busch Light Clash

The 2022 NASCAR schedule will officially begin this weekend with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum taking place from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This marks the very first time that the preseason race will take place outside of its traditional location at Daytona International Speedway on Daytona, FL.

The weekend festivities will begin on Saturday and will culminate with the race taking place on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. Here is the full schedule for the Clash events:

All racing times below for the Busch Light Clash are ET.

Saturday, February 5th

12:30 p.m. ET — Busch Light Clash, practice on FS2

8:30 p.m. ET — Busch Light Clash, single-car qualifying on FS1

Sunday, February 6th

3:00 p.m. ET — Busch Light Clash qualifying heat races (four heat races) on FOX

4:10 p.m. ET (approximate start time) — Busch Light Clash last-chance qualifiers on FOX

6:00 p.m. ET — Busch Light Clash on FOX