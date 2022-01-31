Super Bowl 56 odds: Updated MVP odds with Rams-Bengals matchup finalized

The matchup for Super Bowl 56 is set. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will vie for the Lombardi Trophy inside the latter’s home stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13. You will get your fill of game preview information over the next couple of weeks, but for the purposes of this article, let’s look ahead to the Super Bowl’s aftermath with the MVP presentation. Here is a favorite, a sleeper and a longshot to take home the honor.

Favorite

Matthew Stafford (-110) is the current favorite, checking in ahead of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+210). Stafford helped bring the Rams back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit in the NFC Championship Game and will be making his first appearance in the big game. A quarterback has been named Super Bowl MVP 31 times, making Stafford an easy choice as the favorite if the favored Rams (-4) defeat the Bengals.

Sleeper

Odell Beckham Jr. (+2000) wasn’t as instrumental in the Rams’ NFC title game victory as Cooper Kupp, but the former New York Giant and Cleveland Brown made a handful of tough catches en route to his first 100-yard performance since 2019. He caught nine of 11 targets for 113 yards. Beckham is still a very talented NFL player when he has health and good QB play on his side, as he does in L.A. right now. If he logs a similar box score in the Super Bowl — with some touchdown luck to boot — he could earn MVP honors. By the way, only Stafford and Burrow have better MVP odds for this year’s game than Kupp (+650).

Longshot

Tee Higgins (+4000) could be heavily targeted by Burrow in the Super Bowl as Jalen Ramsey will probably be attached to Ja’Marr Chase all game long. Higgins was Cincy’s most targeted player in the AFC title game; he hauled in six of his 10 looks for a game-high 103 yards. A wideout has been named Super Bowl MVP only seven times in the game’s history; The Patriots’ Julian Edelman was the most recent in 2019.

Super Bowl MVP Odds 1/31 Player Odds Player Odds Matthew Stafford -110 Joe Burrow +210 Cooper Kupp +650 Aaron Donald +1800 Ja'Marr Chase +1800 Odell Beckham Jr +2000 Joe Mixon +3500 Tyler Higbee +4000 Cam Akers +4000 Tee Higgins +4000 Tyler Boyd +5000 Von Miller +5000 Jalen Ramsey +5000 Kendall Blanton +5000 CJ Uzomah +10000 Van Jefferson +10000 Trey Hendrickson +10000 Evan Mcpherson +15000 Leonard Floyd +15000 Drew Sample +15000 Sam Hubbard +15000 Mike Hilton +15000 Darrell Henderson +20000 Greg Gaines +20000 Matt Gay +20000 Sony Michel +20000 Jalen Davis +25000 A'Shawn Robinson +25000 Eric Weddle +30000 Brandon Powell +50000 Ben Skowronek +50000 Jake Funk +50000 Brycen Hopkins +50000 Trenton Irwin +50000 Stanley Morgan Jr +50000 Mike Thomas +50000 Chris Evans +50000 Trent Taylor +50000 Samaje Perine +50000 Trayveon Williams +50000 Vonn Bell +50000 Eli Apple +50000 Mitchell Wilcox +50000 DJ Reader +50000 BJ Hill +50000 Logan Wilson +50000 Germaine Pratt +50000 Chidobe Awuzie +50000 Tre Flowers +50000 Cameron Sample +50000 Trae Waynes +50000 Troy Reeder +50000 Taylor Rapp +50000 Nick Scott +50000 Travin Howard +50000 Michael Hoecht +50000 Bobby Brown +50000 Jessie Bates III +50000

