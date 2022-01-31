Super Bowl 56 odds: Updated MVP odds with Rams-Bengals matchup finalized

The matchup for Super Bowl 56 is set. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will vie for the Lombardi Trophy inside the latter’s home stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13. You will get your fill of game preview information over the next couple of weeks, but for the purposes of this article, let’s look ahead to the Super Bowl’s aftermath with the MVP presentation. Here is a favorite, a sleeper and a longshot to take home the honor.
Favorite
Matthew Stafford (-110) is the current favorite, checking in ahead of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+210). Stafford helped bring the Rams back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit in the NFC Championship Game and will be making his first appearance in the big game. A quarterback has been named Super Bowl MVP 31 times, making Stafford an easy choice as the favorite if the favored Rams (-4) defeat the Bengals.
Sleeper
Odell Beckham Jr. (+2000) wasn’t as instrumental in the Rams’ NFC title game victory as Cooper Kupp, but the former New York Giant and Cleveland Brown made a handful of tough catches en route to his first 100-yard performance since 2019. He caught nine of 11 targets for 113 yards. Beckham is still a very talented NFL player when he has health and good QB play on his side, as he does in L.A. right now. If he logs a similar box score in the Super Bowl — with some touchdown luck to boot — he could earn MVP honors. By the way, only Stafford and Burrow have better MVP odds for this year’s game than Kupp (+650).
Longshot
Tee Higgins (+4000) could be heavily targeted by Burrow in the Super Bowl as Jalen Ramsey will probably be attached to Ja’Marr Chase all game long. Higgins was Cincy’s most targeted player in the AFC title game; he hauled in six of his 10 looks for a game-high 103 yards. A wideout has been named Super Bowl MVP only seven times in the game’s history; The Patriots’ Julian Edelman was the most recent in 2019.
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Super Bowl MVP odds
Super Bowl MVP Odds 1/31
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Matthew Stafford
|-110
|Joe Burrow
|+210
|Cooper Kupp
|+650
|Aaron Donald
|+1800
|Ja'Marr Chase
|+1800
|Odell Beckham Jr
|+2000
|Joe Mixon
|+3500
|Tyler Higbee
|+4000
|Cam Akers
|+4000
|Tee Higgins
|+4000
|Tyler Boyd
|+5000
|Von Miller
|+5000
|Jalen Ramsey
|+5000
|Kendall Blanton
|+5000
|CJ Uzomah
|+10000
|Van Jefferson
|+10000
|Trey Hendrickson
|+10000
|Evan Mcpherson
|+15000
|Leonard Floyd
|+15000
|Drew Sample
|+15000
|Sam Hubbard
|+15000
|Mike Hilton
|+15000
|Darrell Henderson
|+20000
|Greg Gaines
|+20000
|Matt Gay
|+20000
|Sony Michel
|+20000
|Jalen Davis
|+25000
|A'Shawn Robinson
|+25000
|Eric Weddle
|+30000
|Brandon Powell
|+50000
|Ben Skowronek
|+50000
|Jake Funk
|+50000
|Brycen Hopkins
|+50000
|Trenton Irwin
|+50000
|Stanley Morgan Jr
|+50000
|Mike Thomas
|+50000
|Chris Evans
|+50000
|Trent Taylor
|+50000
|Samaje Perine
|+50000
|Trayveon Williams
|+50000
|Vonn Bell
|+50000
|Eli Apple
|+50000
|Mitchell Wilcox
|+50000
|DJ Reader
|+50000
|BJ Hill
|+50000
|Logan Wilson
|+50000
|Germaine Pratt
|+50000
|Chidobe Awuzie
|+50000
|Tre Flowers
|+50000
|Cameron Sample
|+50000
|Trae Waynes
|+50000
|Troy Reeder
|+50000
|Taylor Rapp
|+50000
|Nick Scott
|+50000
|Travin Howard
|+50000
|Michael Hoecht
|+50000
|Bobby Brown
|+50000
|Jessie Bates III
|+50000
