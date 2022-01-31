 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Updated MVP odds with Rams-Bengals matchup finalized

The matchup for Super Bowl 56 has been finalized. We take a look at the odds for 2022 Super Bowl MVP available to bet on DraftKings Sportsbook now that we know who will face off

By Brian Murphy_UCF
The matchup for Super Bowl 56 is set. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will vie for the Lombardi Trophy inside the latter’s home stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13. You will get your fill of game preview information over the next couple of weeks, but for the purposes of this article, let’s look ahead to the Super Bowl’s aftermath with the MVP presentation. Here is a favorite, a sleeper and a longshot to take home the honor.

Favorite

Matthew Stafford (-110) is the current favorite, checking in ahead of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+210). Stafford helped bring the Rams back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit in the NFC Championship Game and will be making his first appearance in the big game. A quarterback has been named Super Bowl MVP 31 times, making Stafford an easy choice as the favorite if the favored Rams (-4) defeat the Bengals.

Sleeper

Odell Beckham Jr. (+2000) wasn’t as instrumental in the Rams’ NFC title game victory as Cooper Kupp, but the former New York Giant and Cleveland Brown made a handful of tough catches en route to his first 100-yard performance since 2019. He caught nine of 11 targets for 113 yards. Beckham is still a very talented NFL player when he has health and good QB play on his side, as he does in L.A. right now. If he logs a similar box score in the Super Bowl — with some touchdown luck to boot — he could earn MVP honors. By the way, only Stafford and Burrow have better MVP odds for this year’s game than Kupp (+650).

Longshot

Tee Higgins (+4000) could be heavily targeted by Burrow in the Super Bowl as Jalen Ramsey will probably be attached to Ja’Marr Chase all game long. Higgins was Cincy’s most targeted player in the AFC title game; he hauled in six of his 10 looks for a game-high 103 yards. A wideout has been named Super Bowl MVP only seven times in the game’s history; The Patriots’ Julian Edelman was the most recent in 2019.

2022 Super Bowl MVP odds

Matthew Stafford -110
Joe Burrow +210
Cooper Kupp +650
Aaron Donald +1800
Ja'Marr Chase +1800
Odell Beckham Jr +2000
Joe Mixon +3500
Tyler Higbee +4000
Cam Akers +4000
Tee Higgins +4000
Tyler Boyd +5000
Von Miller +5000
Jalen Ramsey +5000
Kendall Blanton +5000
CJ Uzomah +10000
Van Jefferson +10000
Trey Hendrickson +10000
Evan Mcpherson +15000
Leonard Floyd +15000
Drew Sample +15000
Sam Hubbard +15000
Mike Hilton +15000
Darrell Henderson +20000
Greg Gaines +20000
Matt Gay +20000
Sony Michel +20000
Jalen Davis +25000
A'Shawn Robinson +25000
Eric Weddle +30000
Brandon Powell +50000
Ben Skowronek +50000
Jake Funk +50000
Brycen Hopkins +50000
Trenton Irwin +50000
Stanley Morgan Jr +50000
Mike Thomas +50000
Chris Evans +50000
Trent Taylor +50000
Samaje Perine +50000
Trayveon Williams +50000
Vonn Bell +50000
Eli Apple +50000
Mitchell Wilcox +50000
DJ Reader +50000
BJ Hill +50000
Logan Wilson +50000
Germaine Pratt +50000
Chidobe Awuzie +50000
Tre Flowers +50000
Cameron Sample +50000
Trae Waynes +50000
Troy Reeder +50000
Taylor Rapp +50000
Nick Scott +50000
Travin Howard +50000
Michael Hoecht +50000
Bobby Brown +50000
Jessie Bates III +50000

