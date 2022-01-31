Super Bowl 56 odds: How odds for Rams vs. Bengals NFL Championship game have moved overnight

The Cincinnati Bengals will head out west for a date with the Los Angeles Rams with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. With just under two weeks until the ball is kicked off in Super Bowl LVI, expect plenty of movement along the spread other betting lines surrounding this game.

While the spread has remained the same, Rams -4, in the first 12 or so hours since the lines have opened, it wasn’t that way the entire time. During the overnight hours from Sunday into Monday, the line moved ever so slightly up to Rams -4.5. It then dropped back down to Rams -4 just after midnight eastern time. The shortly after back up to Rams-4.5 until Monday morning at around 8:30, when it settled at Rams-4 again. Don’t be shocked if it moves more in the Rams favor as more people look to get their bets in early.

The point total moved down just half a point, which makes sense. Both these teams have high-powered offenses, but it’s understandable how many bettors can be apprehensive about such a high number. LA’s defense is phenomenal as well and the world saw what the Bengals did to Patrick Mahomes and company in the second half.

As for the moneyline, LA has become a stronger and stronger favorite as time has passed. Again, not too shocking. The Rams will be playing this matchup in the comforts of their own home, SoFi Stadium, and should have a major crowd advantage going their way.

Here’s a look at how betting odds opened for the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl matchup and how the lines have moved overnight.

Rams vs. Bengals: Super Bowl LVI odds movement

Point spread: Rams -4

Over/under: 50

Moneyline: Rams -175, Bengals +140

Current point spread: Rams -4

Current point total: 49.5

Current moneyline: Rams -195, Bengals +165

