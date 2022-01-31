Pick against the spread, over/under for Colorado State-Wyoming on Monday

It is a light night in college basketball, but two teams worthy of March Madness consideration get together in Laramie for the best game of the night. VSiN’s resident college basketball expert, Greg “Hoops” Peterson, has a pick on the much-anticipated Colorado State vs. Wyoming game,

Colorado State Rams (-1, 146) vs. Wyoming Cowboys

It has been nine years since the Mountain West had a banner regular season and sent five teams to the NCAA Tournament. The conference has its best chance to match that output this season with tournament hopefuls Wyoming and Colorado State doing battle at elevation on Monday.

Both teams have been sharp on offense, with Colorado State eighth in the country in points scored on a per-possession and Wyoming 29th, but the Cowboys have been far more dominant on their home floor, as only Purdue has scored more points on a per-possession basis at home.

The road has not been as friendly to Colorado State, with the team scoring 17.8 points fewer per 100 possessions than at home.

The Rams also have a tough time getting second chances, ranking 295th in the country in percentage of misses that result in an offensive rebound, getting a rebound on just 19.5% of their missed shots in games away from home.

Wyoming isn’t quite as stout on defense as they are on offense, but has allowed 69 points or fewer in 16 of their 19 games this season, with two of those three games of 70+ points coming against Pac-12 foes Washington and Arizona.

Since Colorado State’s COVID pause to end the 2021 calendar year, the Rams have gone 3-5 against the spread after a 6-3 ATS start and their struggles will be elevated on Monday.

The Play: Wyoming +1

