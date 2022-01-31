C.J. Uzomah has decent chance to play in Super Bowl 56

The Cincinnati Bengals believe that starting tight end C.J. Uzomah has a decent chance to play in Super Bowl 56 in the next two weeks if the MRI comes out the way they hope, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Uzomah suffered an MCL sprain in the first half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return.

Fantasy football implications

Heading into Sunday’s title game, Uzomah was emerging as a threat in the middle of the field for the Bengals’ offense. The 29-year-old tight end had 13 receptions (14 targets) for 135 yards and a touchdown through the first two playoff games. On Sunday, he only had two targets before exiting with a knee injury.

If the MRI comes back clean, that will be a big boost to Cincy’s offense as the Los Angeles Rams’ defense struggles to cover the tight end. Backup tight end Drew Sample took over for Uzomah and had one reception (two targets) for four yards in Sunday’s win against the Chiefs.