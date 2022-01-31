Tyler Higbee avoids long-term injury, but Super Bowl status ‘up in the air’

Los Angeles Rams starting tight end Tyler Higbee has avoided any significant damage to a knee injury that he suffered in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

However, Higbee’s availability for the Super Bowl will be up in the air and decided over the next couple of weeks.

Fantasy football implications

If Higbee is limited or cannot play in the Super Bowl, then we should see Kendall Blanton featured as the team’s No. 1 tight end. Blanton stepped up for the injured Higbee in last night’s win against the Niners.

The 26-year-old had five receptions (five targets) for 57 yards, which would be a career-high for Blanton. The week prior in the Divisional round against Tampa Bay, the 6-foot-6 tight end scored his first career touchdown inside the red zone. Blanton also had two receptions (two targets) for 18 yards. Before Higbee left Sunday’s game, he recorded two receptions (three targets) for 18 yards.