Share All sharing options for: Everything to know for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is back in this year after taking a one-year hiatus last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pro Bowl has been played since 1950 and has taken many different forms. In recent years NFL Hall of Famers have acted as team captains and selected their squads from the pool of all-stars selected by the league and the fans. In the past, teams like the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants or Chicago Bears have taken a team full of all-stars combined from all the other teams in the league. But this year, the league has moved back to the traditional AFC vs NFC format.

The AFC and NFC all-stars will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon. Viewers can watch their favorite players from around the NFL compete on ESPN and ABC.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl: How to watch, when to watch

Date: Sunday, February 6th

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app