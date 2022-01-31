Bradley Beal expected to miss next two games for Wizards

Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal will miss at least the next two games due to a wrist injury. The Wizards have lost five games in a row to fall to 23-26 in the East standings. Washington is on the outside of the playoff picture but will have a shot at competing in the play-in tournament. So Beal won’t play on a road back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday vs. the Bucks and Sixers.

With Beal out those two games, it’s going to be tough for the Wizards to avoid a seven-game losing streak, having to take on two of the top teams in the East away from home. Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma should carry the offense while rookie guard Corey Kispert continues to get more minutes with no Beal. Kispert has struggled in his first NBA season, shooting just over 30 percent from 3-point range; he shot 40 percent for his career in College at Gonzaga.