UCLA, Kentucky rise as Iowa State falls in Week 13 AP college basketball poll

Auburn stays atop the 2022 AP College Basketball Poll, with Gonzaga the only other team receiving any first place votes.
While the advanced stats mostly have Gonzaga as the best team in the country, the Tigers 17-game unbeaten streak is what pushes them towards the top of the sample. They haven’t lost since November 24th, and with a win over Alabama on Tuesday night on The Plains, they’ll be halfway through an undefeated SEC season.
UCLA has won six straight to move into the No. 3 position, winning some of those games without star guard Johnny Juzang. Their 75-59 win over the Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion last Tuesday was the catalyst to have them jump four spots this week.
Also making a big leap are the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats, who were No. 12 last week. A massive 80-62 victory at Kansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge puts them in the top five. As John Calipari’s young team begins to take shape, they could be a force to be reckoned with in March, led by Wooden Award candidate Oscar Tshiebwe.
Here is the complete AP Preseason College Basketball Poll on January 31st:
AP College Basketball Poll, Week 13 Jan. 31
|Ranking
|Team
|Last Week
|Votes
|Ranking
|Team
|Last Week
|Votes
|1
|Auburn (20-1)
|1
|1,508 (49)
|2
|Gonzaga (17-2)
|2
|1,475 (12)
|3
|UCLA (16-2)
|7
|1,338
|4
|Purdue (18-3)
|6
|1,282
|5
|Kentucky (17-4)
|12
|1,195
|6
|Houston (18-2)
|7
|1,164
|7
|Arizona (17-2)
|3
|1,159
|8
|Baylor (18-3)
|4
|1,141
|9
|Duke (17-3)
|9
|1,107
|10
|Kansas (17-3)
|5
|1,014
|11
|Wisconsin (17-3)
|11
|938
|12
|Villanova (16-5)
|14
|807
|13
|Michigan State (16-4)
|10
|751
|14
|Texas Tech (16-5)
|13
|741
|15
|Providence (18-2)
|17
|709
|16
|Ohio State (13-5)
|16
|548
|17
|Connecticut (15-4)
|20
|483
|18
|Illinois (15-5)
|24
|445
|19
|USC (18-3)
|15
|337
|20
|Iowa State (16-5)
|23
|324
|21
|Xavier (15-5)
|21
|255
|22
|Tennessee (14-6)
|18
|234
|23
|Texas (16-5)
|NR
|203
|24
|Marquette (15-7)
|22
|188
|25
|LSU (16-5)
|19
|180
More to come.