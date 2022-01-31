UCLA, Kentucky rise as Iowa State falls in Week 13 AP college basketball poll

Auburn stays atop the 2022 AP College Basketball Poll, with Gonzaga the only other team receiving any first place votes.

While the advanced stats mostly have Gonzaga as the best team in the country, the Tigers 17-game unbeaten streak is what pushes them towards the top of the sample. They haven’t lost since November 24th, and with a win over Alabama on Tuesday night on The Plains, they’ll be halfway through an undefeated SEC season.

UCLA has won six straight to move into the No. 3 position, winning some of those games without star guard Johnny Juzang. Their 75-59 win over the Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion last Tuesday was the catalyst to have them jump four spots this week.

Also making a big leap are the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats, who were No. 12 last week. A massive 80-62 victory at Kansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge puts them in the top five. As John Calipari’s young team begins to take shape, they could be a force to be reckoned with in March, led by Wooden Award candidate Oscar Tshiebwe.

Here is the complete AP Preseason College Basketball Poll on January 31st:

AP College Basketball Poll, Week 13 Jan. 31 Ranking Team Last Week Votes Ranking Team Last Week Votes 1 Auburn (20-1) 1 1,508 (49) 2 Gonzaga (17-2) 2 1,475 (12) 3 UCLA (16-2) 7 1,338 4 Purdue (18-3) 6 1,282 5 Kentucky (17-4) 12 1,195 6 Houston (18-2) 7 1,164 7 Arizona (17-2) 3 1,159 8 Baylor (18-3) 4 1,141 9 Duke (17-3) 9 1,107 10 Kansas (17-3) 5 1,014 11 Wisconsin (17-3) 11 938 12 Villanova (16-5) 14 807 13 Michigan State (16-4) 10 751 14 Texas Tech (16-5) 13 741 15 Providence (18-2) 17 709 16 Ohio State (13-5) 16 548 17 Connecticut (15-4) 20 483 18 Illinois (15-5) 24 445 19 USC (18-3) 15 337 20 Iowa State (16-5) 23 324 21 Xavier (15-5) 21 255 22 Tennessee (14-6) 18 234 23 Texas (16-5) NR 203 24 Marquette (15-7) 22 188 25 LSU (16-5) 19 180

More to come.