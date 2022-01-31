2022 Senior Bowl player measurements

With the 2022 NFL Draft season now in full swing, the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, becomes a Mecca for NFL scouts and player personnel. Like at the NFL Draft, players are weighed and measured in what used to be a rather unseemly display of parading young men in their underwear in front of press and NFL teams. Thankfully, that process has changed, and all players will have their measurements taken in private, with just the needed Senior Bowl personnel there.

NFL teams look for certain measurements because they know what size players usually end up playing well at certain positions. Those numbers aren’t gospel of course, but it gives them an idea of what to look for when watching tape. If a quarterback is shorter than your average All Pro QB in the NFL, then they probably want to see how that player does when works around or uses that “limitation” to their advantage out on the field. The same can be true for most positions.

Measurements are happening Monday, January 31st and will be added below.

Measurement Key: Height, weight, hand, arm, wingspan

Quarterbacks

Malik Willis — 6003, 220, 0948, 3168, 7738

Sam Howell — 6002, 221, 0918, 3118, 7558

Bailey Zappe — 6003, 213, 0968, 3128, 7558

Kenny Pickett — 6032, 217, 3058, 7268 (Pickett didn’t have his hand measured because he is double jointed)

Desmond Ridder — 6030, 207, 1000, 3278, 7878

Carson Strong — 6036, 226, 0928, 3158, 7658

