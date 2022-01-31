Opening odds for 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour remains in California this week for what is annually one of the most popular stops on the PGA Tour, the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The first round tees off on Thursday, February 2nd, and are plenty of celebrities on tap ready to partner up with the golfing pros, including some NFL players like QB Josh Allen and WR Larry Fitzgerald, MLB pro Mookie Bets and more. The pairings will rotate through three different courses, including the legendary Pebble Beach itself, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
Pebble Beach will also host the final round, which will be open to the top 25 Pro-Am teams, as well as the PGA Tour pros that survive the post-54-hole cut after Saturday’s action.
Patrick Cantlay enters as the odds favorite to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, with odds at +700 over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Just behind him is Justin Berger, who won the tournament last year, with his odds at +1000. Dustin Johnson was the last person to manage a repeat victory in 2009 and 2010, so for Berger to do so would be quite the feat.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Patrick Cantlay
|+700
|Daniel Berger
|+1000
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Will Zalatoris
|+1800
|Justin Rose
|+2000
|Jason Day
|+2000
|Seamus Power
|+2200
|Cameron Tringale
|+2500
|Maverick McNealy
|+2500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2800
|Mito Pereira
|+4000
|Kevin Kisner
|+4000
|Kevin Streelman
|+4000
|Denny McCarthy
|+5000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+5000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|Ryan Palmer
|+5000
|Min Woo Lee
|+5000
|Lanto Griffin
|+5500
|Charley Hoffman
|+6000
|Brian Harman
|+6000
|Troy Merritt
|+6000
|Matt Kuchar
|+6000
|Tom Hoge
|+6500
|Matt Jones
|+6500
|Taylor Moore
|+6500
|Chez Reavie
|+6500
|Dean Burmester
|+6500
|Chris Kirk
|+8000
|Nick Taylor
|+8000
|Andrew Putnam
|+8000
|Michael Thompson
|+8000
|Russell Knox
|+8000
|Scott Stallings
|+8000
|Lucas Glover
|+8000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+8000
|Aaron Rai
|+8000
|Greyson Sigg
|+8000
|Cameron Champ
|+8000
|Joel Dahmen
|+9000
|Brandon Harkins
|+10000
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+10000
|Keith Mitchell
|+10000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+10000
|Pat Perez
|+10000
|Austin Smotherman
|+11000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+13000
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|Sahith Theegala
|+13000
|Alex Smalley
|+13000
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|Vincent Whaley
|+13000
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|Hayden Buckley
|+15000
|Austin Eckroat
|+15000
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|Nick Hardy
|+15000
|Davis Riley
|+15000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|Mark Hubbard
|+15000
|Lee Hodges
|+18000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+18000
|Chan Kim
|+20000
|Kyle Stanley
|+20000
|Brian Stuard
|+20000
|Ryan Armour
|+20000
|Doc Redman
|+20000
|John Huh
|+20000
|Peter Uihlein
|+20000
|David Lipsky
|+20000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+20000
|Brian Gay
|+20000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+20000
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|Bo Hoag
|+20000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+20000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+20000
|Ryan Moore
|+20000
|Kevin Chappell
|+20000
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|Sean O Hair
|+25000
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|Cameron Percy
|+25000
|Jimmy Walker
|+25000
|Chesson Hadley
|+25000
|Kevin Tway
|+25000
|Bronson Burgoon
|+25000
|James Hahn
|+25000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+30000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|Paul Barjon
|+30000
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|Nate Lashley
|+30000
|Camilo Villegas
|+30000
|Tyler McCumber
|+30000
|Brandon Hagy
|+30000
|Chase Seiffert
|+30000
|Curtis Thompson
|+30000
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|John Murphy
|+40000
|Brice Garnett
|+40000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+40000
|Chris Stroud
|+40000
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|Sang-Moon Bae
|+40000
|David Hearn
|+40000
|Jim Knous
|+40000
|David Skinns
|+40000
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|Ryuji Imada
|+40000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+40000
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|Callum Tarren
|+40000
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+40000
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+40000
|Scott Brown
|+40000
|Sunghoon Kang
|+40000
|Seth Reeves
|+40000
|Robert Garrigus
|+40000
|Joshua Creel
|+40000
|Alex Cejka
|+40000
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|Jared Wolfe
|+40000
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|Noh Seung-yul
|+40000
|Brett Drewitt
|+40000
|Darren-Andrew Points
|+50000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|Johnson Wagner
|+50000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|Ricky Barnes
|+50000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|Brad Marek
|+50000
|Peter Jacobsen
|+50000
|Grayson Murray
|+50000
|Tom Lehman
|+50000
|Mark Baldwin
|+50000
|Ted Potter Jr.
|+50000
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|Ben Crane
|+50000
|John Merrick
|+50000
|John Senden
|+50000
|Davis Love III
|+50000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.