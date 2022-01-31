Opening odds for 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour remains in California this week for what is annually one of the most popular stops on the PGA Tour, the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The first round tees off on Thursday, February 2nd, and are plenty of celebrities on tap ready to partner up with the golfing pros, including some NFL players like QB Josh Allen and WR Larry Fitzgerald, MLB pro Mookie Bets and more. The pairings will rotate through three different courses, including the legendary Pebble Beach itself, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Pebble Beach will also host the final round, which will be open to the top 25 Pro-Am teams, as well as the PGA Tour pros that survive the post-54-hole cut after Saturday’s action.

Patrick Cantlay enters as the odds favorite to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, with odds at +700 over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Just behind him is Justin Berger, who won the tournament last year, with his odds at +1000. Dustin Johnson was the last person to manage a repeat victory in 2009 and 2010, so for Berger to do so would be quite the feat.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, opening odds Golfer Winner Golfer Winner Patrick Cantlay +700 Daniel Berger +1000 Jordan Spieth +1800 Will Zalatoris +1800 Justin Rose +2000 Jason Day +2000 Seamus Power +2200 Cameron Tringale +2500 Maverick McNealy +2500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800 Mito Pereira +4000 Kevin Kisner +4000 Kevin Streelman +4000 Denny McCarthy +5000 Mackenzie Hughes +5000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000 Ryan Palmer +5000 Min Woo Lee +5000 Lanto Griffin +5500 Charley Hoffman +6000 Brian Harman +6000 Troy Merritt +6000 Matt Kuchar +6000 Tom Hoge +6500 Matt Jones +6500 Taylor Moore +6500 Chez Reavie +6500 Dean Burmester +6500 Chris Kirk +8000 Nick Taylor +8000 Andrew Putnam +8000 Michael Thompson +8000 Russell Knox +8000 Scott Stallings +8000 Lucas Glover +8000 Brandt Snedeker +8000 Aaron Rai +8000 Greyson Sigg +8000 Cameron Champ +8000 Joel Dahmen +9000 Brandon Harkins +10000 Adam Hadwin +10000 Charl Schwartzel +10000 Keith Mitchell +10000 Patrick Rodgers +10000 Matthew NeSmith +10000 Pat Perez +10000 Austin Smotherman +11000 Taylor Pendrith +13000 J.J. Spaun +13000 Brendon Todd +13000 Sahith Theegala +13000 Alex Smalley +13000 Stewart Cink +13000 Vincent Whaley +13000 Scott Piercy +13000 Hayden Buckley +15000 Austin Eckroat +15000 Wyndham Clark +15000 Chad Ramey +15000 Nick Hardy +15000 Davis Riley +15000 Stephan Jaeger +15000 Matthias Schwab +15000 Mark Hubbard +15000 Lee Hodges +18000 Joseph Bramlett +18000 Chan Kim +20000 Kyle Stanley +20000 Brian Stuard +20000 Ryan Armour +20000 Doc Redman +20000 John Huh +20000 Peter Uihlein +20000 David Lipsky +20000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000 Brian Gay +20000 Vaughn Taylor +20000 Adam Svensson +20000 Bo Hoag +20000 Satoshi Kodaira +20000 Dylan Frittelli +20000 Ryan Moore +20000 Kevin Chappell +20000 Beau Hossler +25000 Andrew Novak +25000 Ben Kohles +25000 Sean O Hair +25000 Dylan Wu +25000 Cameron Percy +25000 Jimmy Walker +25000 Chesson Hadley +25000 Kevin Tway +25000 Bronson Burgoon +25000 James Hahn +25000 Aaron Baddeley +30000 Peter Malnati +30000 Trey Mullinax +30000 Paul Barjon +30000 Tyler Duncan +30000 Nate Lashley +30000 Camilo Villegas +30000 Tyler McCumber +30000 Brandon Hagy +30000 Chase Seiffert +30000 Curtis Thompson +30000 Bill Haas +40000 John Murphy +40000 Brice Garnett +40000 Dawie Van Der Walt +40000 Chris Stroud +40000 David Lingmerth +40000 Jonathan Byrd +40000 Sang-Moon Bae +40000 David Hearn +40000 Jim Knous +40000 David Skinns +40000 Kelly Kraft +40000 Ryuji Imada +40000 Bo Van Pelt +40000 Luke Donald +40000 Justin Lower +40000 Callum Tarren +40000 Brandon Wu +40000 Scott Gutschewski +40000 Andrew Landry +40000 Austin Cook +40000 Kurt Kitayama +40000 Scott Brown +40000 Sunghoon Kang +40000 Seth Reeves +40000 Robert Garrigus +40000 Joshua Creel +40000 Alex Cejka +40000 Michael Gligic +40000 Jared Wolfe +40000 Max McGreevy +40000 Noh Seung-yul +40000 Brett Drewitt +40000 Darren-Andrew Points +50000 Martin Trainer +50000 Johnson Wagner +50000 Richy Werenski +50000 Ricky Barnes +50000 Jonas Blixt +50000 Brad Marek +50000 Peter Jacobsen +50000 Grayson Murray +50000 Tom Lehman +50000 Mark Baldwin +50000 Ted Potter Jr. +50000 Nick Watney +50000 Ben Crane +50000 John Merrick +50000 John Senden +50000 Davis Love III +50000

