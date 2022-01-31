 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The field is set for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Daniel Berger hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of The Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 29, 2022 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour remains in California this week for what is annually one of the most popular stops on the PGA Tour, the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The first round tees off on Thursday, February 2nd, and are plenty of celebrities on tap ready to partner up with the golfing pros, including some NFL players like QB Josh Allen and WR Larry Fitzgerald, MLB pro Mookie Bets and more. The pairings will rotate through three different courses, including the legendary Pebble Beach itself, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Pebble Beach will also host the final round, which will be open to the top 25 Pro-Am teams, as well as the PGA Tour pros that survive the post-54-hole cut after Saturday’s action.

Patrick Cantlay enters as the odds favorite to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, with odds at +700 over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Just behind him is Justin Berger, who won the tournament last year, with his odds at +1000. Dustin Johnson was the last person to manage a repeat victory in 2009 and 2010, so for Berger to do so would be quite the feat.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, opening odds

Golfer Winner
Patrick Cantlay +700
Daniel Berger +1000
Jordan Spieth +1800
Will Zalatoris +1800
Justin Rose +2000
Jason Day +2000
Seamus Power +2200
Cameron Tringale +2500
Maverick McNealy +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800
Mito Pereira +4000
Kevin Kisner +4000
Kevin Streelman +4000
Denny McCarthy +5000
Mackenzie Hughes +5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Ryan Palmer +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Lanto Griffin +5500
Charley Hoffman +6000
Brian Harman +6000
Troy Merritt +6000
Matt Kuchar +6000
Tom Hoge +6500
Matt Jones +6500
Taylor Moore +6500
Chez Reavie +6500
Dean Burmester +6500
Chris Kirk +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Michael Thompson +8000
Russell Knox +8000
Scott Stallings +8000
Lucas Glover +8000
Brandt Snedeker +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Greyson Sigg +8000
Cameron Champ +8000
Joel Dahmen +9000
Brandon Harkins +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Pat Perez +10000
Austin Smotherman +11000
Taylor Pendrith +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Brendon Todd +13000
Sahith Theegala +13000
Alex Smalley +13000
Stewart Cink +13000
Vincent Whaley +13000
Scott Piercy +13000
Hayden Buckley +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Chad Ramey +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Matthias Schwab +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Lee Hodges +18000
Joseph Bramlett +18000
Chan Kim +20000
Kyle Stanley +20000
Brian Stuard +20000
Ryan Armour +20000
Doc Redman +20000
John Huh +20000
Peter Uihlein +20000
David Lipsky +20000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000
Brian Gay +20000
Vaughn Taylor +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Bo Hoag +20000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Kevin Chappell +20000
Beau Hossler +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Ben Kohles +25000
Sean O Hair +25000
Dylan Wu +25000
Cameron Percy +25000
Jimmy Walker +25000
Chesson Hadley +25000
Kevin Tway +25000
Bronson Burgoon +25000
James Hahn +25000
Aaron Baddeley +30000
Peter Malnati +30000
Trey Mullinax +30000
Paul Barjon +30000
Tyler Duncan +30000
Nate Lashley +30000
Camilo Villegas +30000
Tyler McCumber +30000
Brandon Hagy +30000
Chase Seiffert +30000
Curtis Thompson +30000
Bill Haas +40000
John Murphy +40000
Brice Garnett +40000
Dawie Van Der Walt +40000
Chris Stroud +40000
David Lingmerth +40000
Jonathan Byrd +40000
Sang-Moon Bae +40000
David Hearn +40000
Jim Knous +40000
David Skinns +40000
Kelly Kraft +40000
Ryuji Imada +40000
Bo Van Pelt +40000
Luke Donald +40000
Justin Lower +40000
Callum Tarren +40000
Brandon Wu +40000
Scott Gutschewski +40000
Andrew Landry +40000
Austin Cook +40000
Kurt Kitayama +40000
Scott Brown +40000
Sunghoon Kang +40000
Seth Reeves +40000
Robert Garrigus +40000
Joshua Creel +40000
Alex Cejka +40000
Michael Gligic +40000
Jared Wolfe +40000
Max McGreevy +40000
Noh Seung-yul +40000
Brett Drewitt +40000
Darren-Andrew Points +50000
Martin Trainer +50000
Johnson Wagner +50000
Richy Werenski +50000
Ricky Barnes +50000
Jonas Blixt +50000
Brad Marek +50000
Peter Jacobsen +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Tom Lehman +50000
Mark Baldwin +50000
Ted Potter Jr. +50000
Nick Watney +50000
Ben Crane +50000
John Merrick +50000
John Senden +50000
Davis Love III +50000

