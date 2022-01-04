Ezekiel Elliott says he’ll be playing in Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, and they can expect to have running back Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield with Dak Prescott. When asked if he would rest on Saturday against the Eagles, Elliott told the media, “Nah, I’m playing this week.”

The Cowboys have clinched their division and the Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed and only first round bye. However, the currently fourth place Cowboys could finish as high as second overall, which at least offers a second round home game if they advance.

Fantasy football implications

It’s entirely possible the Cowboys decide they want to rest Elliott. Or, if they take a decent-sized lead against an Eagles squad that has incentive to rest players, maybe he only plays a half. It’s not entirely clear at the moment. But the Eagles have little to play for now that they’re guaranteed a playoff spot no better than sixth. If Zeke is going to play, there’s value in DFS and traditional fantasy against a potentially limited Eagles defense.