Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 4

We have a small five-game schedule in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Jakob Poeltl over 12.5 points (+100)

We are going to take a flier on Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, who is facing his former team, the Toronto Raptors tonight at Scotiabank Arena. The 26-year-old big man has played solid for the Spurs, averaging 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.

Poeltl will have his hands full against the Raptors, who have some quality frontcourt players in Prescious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Pascal Siakam. But that shouldn’t matter as much as he’s thrived against the Grizzlies, Jazz, and Pelicans. Poeltl has gone over 12.5 points in six out of his last 10 games, which includes three out of the Spurs’ last five road games.

RJ Barrett under 28.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-110)

The next player prop we are going to go after is RJ Barrett’s PRA, which is currently sitting at 28.5 for even money on DKSB. Barrett is beginning to break out of his slump after recently returning from the league’s health and safety protocol. In the Knicks’ last game against the Raptors, Barrett had 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

For this player prop to hit, it is based on Barrett’s ability to score, which has been a bag of mixed of results (15.4 ppg in his last five games). That being said, we are going to go with the under, which has hit in an incredible eight out of his last 10 games. And in three games, against the Pacers, the under on 28.5 points, rebounds, and assists has hit twice.

Devin Booker over 2.5 threes (-125)

I usually try to stay away from juiced props, but with the way the New Orleans Pelicans have been defending the three lately, it’s worth a shot on Booker. Since returning from injury on Dec. 19, the 25-year-old shooting guard has made than 2.5 threes in six out of his last eight games. He will be facing a Pelicans’ team that is allowing teams to shoot 37.1% from behind the arc this season and 43.8% in their last three games.

In their first meeting back on November 2, Booker only went 2-of-8 from three-point range in 12-point win for Phoenix. But with the way he’s shooting right now, I don’t see a repeat performance this time around.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.