NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 4

We have a five-game schedule in the NBA on Tuesday night, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Indiana Pacers will play the New York Knicks at the Garden, and then to wrap up at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Sacramento Kings will take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Justin Holiday, Pacers, $4,900

With the Indiana Pacers not having Caris LeVert or Malcolm Brogdon, veteran forward Justin Holiday has provided a spark to the offense over the last week. In the Pacers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Holiday recorded 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists for 32.8 fantasy points. He also shot an efficient 6-of-10 from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range.

Over his last four games, the veteran wing is shooting 55.6% from behind the arc, which is good for the Pacers as New York is allowing teams to shoot 38.4% in their last three games.

Cameron Payne, Suns, $4,600

The Suns’ backup point guard has a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are ranked dead last in the NBA against PGs this season (OPRK). In his last four games, Payne is averaging 25 fantasy points per game, which would be him almost in the same tier with a few starting point guards in the NBA. Out of those last four games, he has scored at least 10 points or more three times.

Devin Vassell, Spurs, $4,400

We are going to take a flier on Vassell, who is coming off of a strong game against the Detroit Pistons. The second-year wing player scored 19 points and shot 7-of-16 from the field and 5-of-12 from three-point range. He also had four rebounds and four assists, giving him 38 fantasy points.

The Spurs will be taking on the Raptors tonight, who are ranked 24th against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season and allowing teams to shoot 41% from three in their last three games. Vassell is a 35% shooter from distance, which makes it a solid matchup for him to let some fly.