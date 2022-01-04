Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings (16-22) will visit their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. These teams have met twice so far this season, with the away team winning each game, including a 141-137 OT thriller back in November that saw the Kings come out on top. Sacramento is coming off a 115-113 bounce back win over the Heat on Sunday, while the Lakers won their second straight with a 108-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers favored by 6.5 points at home, priced at -265 on the moneyline. The Kings are at +215, with the point total set at 229.5.

This game is a rare situation compared to what’s been happening lately, as neither team is hit hard with COVID-19 protocols. The Lakers don’t have anyone affected by COVID-19 at the moment, while the Kings just have Richaun Holmes missing due to protocols.

Still, the Kings could be without Terence Davis (ankle) who’s listed as questionable, while the Lakers will be without Kendrick Nunn (knee) and Anthony Davis (knee).

Kings vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +6.5 (-110)

While the Lakers will most likely take the outright win here, the spread could be a different story. The Lakers are one of the worst in the league against the spread at home, going 7-15 ATS on their own court through the season so far. That being said, each team has covered three times in their last four outings, so it could honestly go either way here. Two of the last four Lakers games have finished with a five-point margin, which includes a 104-99 loss to the Grizzlies, followed by the most recent 108-103 victory over Minnesota. The Lakers can’t guarantee a blowout especially when the Kings have been playing solid basketball over the past week or two, so pick the Kings to cover here regardless of the game’s outcome.

Over/Under: Under 229.5 (-110)

Both teams have gone under the total in two of their last three games, while both are 5-5 on the over in their last 10 outings. Save for the high-scoring overtime game on November 26th, their second meeting of the season ended in a 117-92 win for the Lakers, which would finish under this game’s total by 20 points. Both teams are almost at full strength and should be able to play some solid defense on the court. 229.5 is a little high for me to want to take the over, so stick with under on this one.

