Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will wrap-up their quick two-game road trip against rookie Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played was the regular season opener on October 20, where the Grizzlies defeated the Cavaliers 132-121 at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant led all scorers with 37 points (17-29 FG, 1-4 3pt) and one of five players in double figures for the Grizz. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +2.5

The Grizzlies enter tonight’s game on a five-game winning streak after they dominated the Brooklyn Nets 118-104 on Monday night. Memphis did not shoot the ball well from behind the arc, but they crushed Brooklyn on the boards (61-33). Furthermore, the backcourt of Morant and Desmond Bane outplayed the Kevin Durant and James Harden. Morant led all scorers with 36 points.

Memphis is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games. However, the Grizzlies are 4-2 ATS and 3-3 straight up on the second night of a back-to-back.

As for the Cavaliers, they snapped three-game losing skid with a four-point win at home over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Cavaliers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games, but 9-1 ATS when they are the home favorite. They are also 11-2 ATS when they are the favorite this season. If the Cavaliers get Darius Garland back in the lineup after he cleared the league’s health and safety protocol and practiced on Monday, then Cleveland -2.5 is the play.

Over/Under: Under 218

We saw a ton of scoring in the first matchup between these two teams to start off the season. But it likely won’t be that way tonight as the Cavs are only giving up 102.9 points per game in their last 10, while the Grizz are allowing 105.1 points over that same span of time. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.