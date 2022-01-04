How to watch WWE NXT New Year’s Evil via live stream and what to watch on the January 4th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with its first episode of 2022 coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This is the second annual New Year’s Evil show to get the new year started. Three title matches are on tap for this show, including a special appearance by a “phenomenal” superstar.

How to watch WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

Date: Tuesday, January 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE New Year’s Evil

The show will be headlined by a title match for the NXT Championship between Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker. These two have been locked in a program since the debut of the 2.0 rebrand back in September. Ciampa won their initial encounter at Halloween Havoc before Breakker scored the pinfall on Ciampa during the War Games pay-per-view last month. Effectively tied 1-1, this old school vs. new school rivalry will finally reach its conclusion tonight.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her belt in a triple threat match when facing Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez. Jade has gained momentum over the last two months and even scored an upset victory over Rose in a non-title match in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Gonzalez is hell bent on getting her title back after losing it in the fall.

We’ll have a title unification match as North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will face Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. This will effectively be the final appearance of the Cruiserweight belt as the company has gradually done away with the actual cruiserweight division since the beginning of the pandemic.

Finally, A.J. Styles confirmed during last week’s show that he will be at New Year’s Evil to confront Grayson Waller. The two have traded shots at each other for the past few weeks, resulting in Styles making an appearance on NXT before Waller showed up to the following Raw to antagonize the “Phenomenal One”. It’s unclear if this will be in actual match or just a confrontation, but it’ll be interesting to see what comes out of it.