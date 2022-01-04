Lamar Jackson has a chance to play on Sunday against Pittsburgh

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that star quarterback Lamar Jackson has a chance to play to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ProFootballTalk. Harbaugh added that Jackson has been pushing to come back and play in practice as he has missed the Ravens’ last three games.

Fantasy football implications

The Ravens still have something to play for as they haven’t been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Baltimore would need a lot to happen, but getting Jackson back in the starting lineup, if 100% would be a great start.

The dual-threat quarterback has been sidelined since Week 14 due to an ankle injury that he suffered against the Cleveland Browns. With Jackson being out of action, Baltimore has had to lean on backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson. Both quarterbacks played admirably in the absence of Jackson, but the Ravens still went 0-3 in those games.