Cam Akers expected to make season debut in Week 18 following Achilles injury

We break down the Monday evening news that Cam Akers is set to return from his Achilles surgery. What it means for Week 18.

By David Fucillo
Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during open practice at SoFi Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are expecting to get back a key offensive weapon when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. Cam Akers is expected to play this weekend, marking his return from an Achilles injury in July. Head coach Sean McVay said on his weekly show, “we’re operating with the expectation and anticipation that Cam Akers is going to make his Rams debut ... this week.”

Fantasy football implications

Sony Michel has emerged as the Rams lead back following Darrell Henderson’s MCL sprain. Henderson went on IR and Akers’s return provides the team some depth. Given how much time Akers has missed but also how quick he’s coming back from the Achilles tear, it’s unlikely he moves back into a starting role. But he should get enough work to offer some intriguing DFS value. More importantly, he cuts back on Michel’s fantasy ceiling, which will be something to keep in mind as you make any DFS and traditional fantasy roster decisions in Week 18.

