Clyde Edwards-Helaire not practicing Tuesday, has chance to play Saturday vs. Broncos in Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they face the Denver Broncos on Saturday to begin Week 18 of the NFL season. This additional 17th game gives Kansas City a chance to get the first-round bye, which it can achieve with a win and a loss by the Titans. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is not practicing Tuesday to begin the week’s preparations for Kansas City.

#Chiefs say that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice on Tuesday but has a chance to play Saturday vs. the Denver Broncos. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 4, 2022

Fantasy football implications

According to the report, Edwards-Helaire does have a chance to suit up against the Broncos. If the running back doesn’t return to practice at some point and is unable to go, look for Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams to be the primary running backs for the Chiefs. Williams is more likely to see goal-line touches and receiving opportunities, while Gore is the one to get the majority of carries between the 20s.