Best available kickers on the Week 18 waiver wire

With the 2021 regular season coming to an end on Sunday, it is a perfect time to see which kickers are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday afternoon, we saw excellent performances from Jason Myers, Evan McPherson and Matt Prater, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season.

But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers with one week left in the fantasy football championship. Below we will take a look at three kickers on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (16%)

Next up — at Los Angeles Rams

The veteran placekicker had an excellent performance for the 49ers, who kept their playoffs alive with a win over the Houston Texans Sunday. Gould went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals from 30-39 yards and 2-for-2 on extra points for 11 fantasy points. It was the first time since Week 12 that Gould score double-digit fantasy points. He’ll look to build off his performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the regular season finale.

Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers (5.7%)

Next up — at Las Vegas Raiders

Hopkins produced his second double-digit fantasy performance in the Chargers’ blowout win against the Denver Broncos. The veteran kicker went 2-for-2 on field goals between 30-39 yards and 2-for-2 on extra points for 10 fantasy points. In his last five games, Hopkins is averaging 10 fantasy points per game. The Chargers will play the Raiders next week for a chance to make the postseason.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (16.3%)

Next up — vs. Dallas Cowboys

The veteran kicker made two field goals between 40-49 yards in the Eagles’ 20-16 win over the Washington Football on Sunday. He also went a perfect 2-for-2 on extra points, giving him 10 fantasy points. Elliott is averaging 9.2 fantasy points per game in his last five games and will likely get some more work in Saturday night’s finale against the Cowboys.