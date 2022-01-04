Best available D/STs on the Week 18 waiver wire

In the fantasy football title matchup a solid defense could mean the difference between a year of bragging rights with your friends or constant humiliation for the next 365 days.

Here are some defense and special teams units worth looking at on the waiver wire this week as many people get set for the final week of fantasy football.

Next up — Houston Texans

Somehow the Titans' defense is only rostered in 23% of fantasy football leagues. They certainly struggled a bit to start the season, but have been rock solid in recent weeks. The unit hasn’t given up more than 19 points since Week 12 and they’ve caused eight turnovers in that span too.

They face Houston this week, who has gotten better on offense down the stretch, but they’re still pretty bad, ranking 30th in the league. Despite losing to the Texans earlier in the season, Tennessee should be locked in for this matchup.

Next up — Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been a bit of a mess all season long. They’re without starting QB Teddy Bridgewater, but Drew Lock has performed admirably in his absence. Still, they haven’t scored more than 13 points in the last three weeks. They usually are not going to turn the ball over a ton, but they’re also not going to light up the scoreboard. But that could change this week, with Denver’s second-most turnovers of the season coming in an earlier game against the Chiefs.

KC won 22-9 in the first meeting between these teams this season, causing three turnovers in the process.

Next up — Chicago Bears

The Vikings' defense has had it rough in the last month or so. They’ve allowed 25 or more points to all but one opponent since Week 11. The good news is, that one opponent they stifled was the Chicago Bears.

In perhaps the ugliest Monday Night Football contest of the season, the Vikings held Chicago to just nine points and forced three turnovers. It probably won’t be as dominant of a performance again, but I don’t see why it should be a drastically different outcome just a few weeks later.