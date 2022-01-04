Best available wide receivers on the Week 18 waiver wire

It’s the final week of the NFL regular season and many fantasy football championships are being decided this week.

Though many teams have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and are going to sit some star fantasy players to keep them healthy for the season that really matters coming up. So with some big names likely out, here are a few pass-catchers you can look to pick up on the waiver wire.

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets (1.6%)

Next up —Buffalo Bills

Berrios was a small-role player during much of his tenure with the Jets, but in the last few weeks, he’s shown that he has the ability to be a featured guy in the New York offense. In the last four weeks, he has 29 targets and has hauled in 20 of them for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also scored another touchdown on the ground as well.

The Bills have wrapped up a playoff spot and despite their really good pass defense, it’s unclear just how motivated they’ll be to risk injury to their star players in a game they should easily win.

Cyril Grayson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0%)

Next up —Carolina Panthers

After the absurdity of the Antonio Brown era in Tampa, which was capped off by an outburst and exiting the game early Sunday, Grayson has stepped up. Granted, the sample size is small, but in the three games he’s seen a ball thrown his way, he’s totaled 50 or more yards in each one.

Once AB left the team Sunday, Grayson popped off for 81 yards after hauling in six catches on eight targets and a touchdown. In his performance earlier this season against Carolina, he also had 81 yards, but on just three catches. Still, expect an increase in workload for Grayson now that Brown is no longer on the roster

Zay Jones, Las Vegas Raiders (1%)

Next up —Los Angeles Chargers

Jones has been a bigger part of the Vegas offense ever since tight end Darren Waller went down with an injury a few weeks ago. The ECU grad is really finishing the season strong, too. He had one of his best weeks as a pro in the Raiders’ win over the Colts. He caught eight passes on 10 targets for 120 yards. He’s had the ball thrown his way five or more times in each of the last five weeks as well, so there are surefire opportunities for Jones to continue his hot streak against the Chargers this week.

Cedrick Wilson, Dallas Cowboys (0%)

Next up —Philadelphia Eagles

Wilson could be the beneficiary of an injury Michael Gallup suffered in the Cowboys’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It’s unclear if Gallup will be able to suit up in the season finale, but even if he is Wilson is a solid player to look to on the waiver wire.

Wilson got all six passes thrown his way Sunday for 32 yards. Another positive for Wilson is that in the first meeting with the Eagles earlier this season he scored a touchdown. He’ll likely see more passes thrown to him with Gallup either out or less than 100%.