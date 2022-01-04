Best available running backs on the Week 18 waiver wire

With several fantasy football title matchups coming down to Week 18, many fantasy managers are struggling to try to replace star players who will be sitting in the regular season finale.

Here are some running backs to look to on the waiver wire who could produce a big game Sunday.

Dare Ogunbowale, Jacksonville Jaguars (15.9%)

Next up — Indianapolis Colts

Unlike earlier in the season, the Jags now have a steady RB1 and they aren’t wavering from him. Ogunbowale isn’t going to make any major moves for your fantasy team, but it’s Week 18 and the options are limited on the waiver wire.

He’ll be the man with the ball in his hands most for the Jags offense. Over the last two weeks, he has two total touchdowns, 26 carries and six targets out of the backfield. The opportunities will be there, so he might just surprise you.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans (24.1%)

Next up — Tennessee Titans

For about three weeks or so now, Burkhead has taken command of the Texans backfield. He’s got a total of 54 carries in that span, with the single-lowest carry number in any given week being 16. He’s used those 54 carries and turned them into 237 yards and two scores. He’s not a major threat as a pass-catcher, only seeing 11 targets in that span. But in Week 17 he got six targets and came down with all of them for 32 yards, so it might be something Houston is trying to experiment more with as the season wraps up for them.

Just like Ogunbowale, the touches are going to be there for a potential breakout game.

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (14.1%)

Next up —Dallas Cowboys

We got a certified touchdown vulture on our hands here with Scott. For two straight weeks he hasn’t been the leading rusher on his team, but he’s poached short-yardage touchdowns in each game.

He’s not going to be the player to break off a big 75-yard scoring run, or even have a 75 yard total rushing day (he only has one game with over 75 yards on the ground this season.) Still, when the Eagles get down inside the 10 or five-yard line, Scott is the man and he’s got the power to push the pile and get into the end zone.

Tevin Coleman, New York Jets (15%)

Next up —Buffalo Bills

The Jets' top rusher, Michael Carter, went down with a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Bucs and it’s up in the air whether or not he’ll play this week. Coleman had been the team’s clear RB2 all season but was out last week after being placed on the COVID list earlier in the week. With the new COVID guidelines, expect Coleman to return this week and claim his spot back again. If Carter can’t go, he should be getting a ton of carries in the season finale.

Next up —Carolina Panthers

The Bucs have had a rash of injuries at the RB position recently. Leonard Fournette is shut down until the playoffs and Ronald Jones left last week’s win over the Jets with an ankle injury. It’s unclear if Jones will be able to go, but with the division already locked up it wouldn’t be shocking if they keep him on ice to be safe.

Vaughn has played well when given the ball. He’s averaging nearly six yards per rush and last time Tampa met with Carolina he burst for 70 yards and a touchdown as the second man in the rotation. If he moves up to RB1 for a week, then those numbers could skyrocket.