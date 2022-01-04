Best available quarterbacks on the Week 18 waiver wire

It’s the final week of the NFL regular season and many fantasy leagues are holding their championship rounds over the weekend.

Week 18 fantasy championships make things tough for fantasy managers sometimes. Most teams who have already made the playoffs will opt to sit their star players to rest them and keep them healthy for the upcoming playoff push. So if your QB is likely sitting out this week, here are a few signal-callers that you can pick up on the waiver wire.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (2%)

Next up — Detroit Lions

Love hasn’t shown much during his time with Green Bay. He has one of the best quarterbacks of all time playing in front of him, so that’s limited his opportunities. But thanks to a win Sunday night, the Packers are likely going to sit Aaron Rodgers and hand the reins over to Love.

Detroit’s defense ranks 25th in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs, so despite his limited pro action, he’s got a soft landing for the regular season finale.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers (35%)

Next up — Los Angeles Rams

Lance looked solid in his second NFL start against the Houston Texans. The rookie tossed for 249 yards and two touchdowns while adding 31 more yards on the ground. The Rams defense poses a tough test, no doubt and they’re still fighting for the NFC West title, so expect most of them to see the field.

Still, Lance’s performance Sunday has surely seen his confidence grow which should carry over into this week.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (37.6%)

Next up — Jacksonville Jaguars

Wentz will probably be one of the most experienced and polished quarterbacks available on the waiver wire this week. He faces a must-win game against Jacksonville if the Colts have any chance of making the playoffs. But he’s been inconsistent all year, and his whole career really.

Still, with the playoffs on the line and a defeated Jacksonville team on the other sideline, it would be more shocking for Wentz to lay an egg than it would be to see a spectacular performance out of him.

Drew Lock, Denver Broncos (1%)

Next up — Kansas City Chiefs

Lock has been pretty good since taking over for Teddy Bridgewater two weeks ago. He’s thrown for nearly 400 yards and one touchdown over that span and hasn’t thrown any interceptions, either. He tossed for 245 yards and a score last week without two of his top targets, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. Both of them should hit the field this weekend, so his productivity should go up even more.