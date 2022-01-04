How to watch Kansas State vs. LSU in the Texas Bowl via live online stream

The final bowl game before the national championship will take place on Tuesday, January 4 as the Kansas State Wildcats will battle the LSU Tigers in the 2022 Texas Bowl. The game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Kansas State (7-5) was up and down in Big 12 play throughout the season but still managed to get over the finish line and get bowl eligible this year. This game could serve as a showcase for All-American running back Deuce Vaughn, who ran for 1,258 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season. It will also be the swan song for quarterback Skylar Thompson, who will be starting his 40th game with the Wildcats.

LSU (6-6) will be playing its final game before the Brian Kelly era officially begins in Baton Rouge. The Tigers’ tumultuous 2021 season was highlighted by the mid-season firing of Ed Orgeron, who was allowed to coach out the rest of the regular season and picked up a victory over Texas A&M on the way out the door. Brad Davis wil serve as the interim head coach for LSU in this one.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the 2022 Texas Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2022 Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU

Date: Tuesday, January 4th

Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET

Stadium: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Kansas State -280, LSU +225