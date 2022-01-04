 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Kansas State vs. LSU on and what is game time for 2022 Texas Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats and LSU Tigers face off in the 2022 Texas Bowl. We break down how and when to watch the game.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Oklahoma vs Louisiana State Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The final bowl game before the national championship will take place on Tuesday, January 4 as the Kansas State Wildcats will battle the LSU Tigers in the 2022 Texas Bowl. The game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch it on ESPN.

Kansas State (7-5) was up and down in Big 12 play throughout the season but still managed to get over the finish line and get bowl eligible this year.

LSU (6-6) will be playing its final game before the Brian Kelly era officially begins in Baton Rouge. The Tigers’ tumultuous 2021 season was highlighted by the mid-season firing of Ed Orgeron, who was allowed to coach out the rest of the regular season.

Kansas State vs. LSU: 2022 Texas Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, January 4th
Game time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN

Kansas State enters the matchup as a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Wildcats are listed at -280 on the moneyline, making LSU a +225 underdog, and the total is set at 47.5.

