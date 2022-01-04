What channel is Kansas State vs. LSU on and what is game time for 2022 Texas Bowl

The final bowl game before the national championship will take place on Tuesday, January 4 as the Kansas State Wildcats will battle the LSU Tigers in the 2022 Texas Bowl. The game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch it on ESPN.

Kansas State (7-5) was up and down in Big 12 play throughout the season but still managed to get over the finish line and get bowl eligible this year.

LSU (6-6) will be playing its final game before the Brian Kelly era officially begins in Baton Rouge. The Tigers’ tumultuous 2021 season was highlighted by the mid-season firing of Ed Orgeron, who was allowed to coach out the rest of the regular season.

Kansas State vs. LSU: 2022 Texas Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, January 4th

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Kansas State enters the matchup as a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Wildcats are listed at -280 on the moneyline, making LSU a +225 underdog, and the total is set at 47.5.