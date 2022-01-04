Kansas State vs. LSU picks and best bets for 2022 Texas Bowl

The final bowl game before next week’s College Football Playoff final will take place in Houston as the Kansas State Wildcats will meet the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday. The game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Kansas State (7-5) was up and down in Big 12 play throughout the season but still managed to get over the finish line and get bowl eligible this year. This game could serve as a showcase for All-American running back Deuce Vaughn, who ran for 1,258 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season. It will also be the swan song for quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is the winningest quarterback in school history and will be starting his 40th game with the Wildcats.

LSU (6-6) will be playing its final game before the Brian Kelly era officially begins in Baton Rouge. The Tigers’ tumultuous 2021 season was highlighted by the mid-season firing of Ed Orgeron, who was allowed to coach out the rest of the regular season and picked up a victory over Texas A&M on the way out the door. Brad Davis will serve as the interim head coach for LSU in this one as the Tigers will have just under 40 scholarship players available for the exhibition. Impact players like linebacker Damone Clark and running back Tyrion Davis-Price have already opted out.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas State: 29th overall, 44th offense, 18th defense

LSU: 61st overall, 68th offense, 49th defense

Texas Bowl opt outs, injury updates

Kansas State

QB Skylar Thompson Probable - Ankle

DB Jahron McPherson Questionable - Personal

LSU

LB Damone Clark - Opt-Out

RB Tyrion Davis-Price - Opt-Out

DT Neil Farrell - Opt-Out

DT Maason Smith Questionable - Undisclosed

OT Cameron Wire Questionable - Lower body

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas State: 6-5-1 ATS

LSU: 5-6-1 ATS

Total

Kansas State: Over 5-7

LSU: Over 5-7

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -7

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -280, LSU +225

Opening line: LSU -2.5

Opening total: 46.5

Kansas State vs. LSU: 2022 Texas Bowl Pick

Kansas State -7

After a slew of opt-outs, transfers, and the general malaise of a lost season, LSU is bringing a shell of a roster with them to Houston, one that probably just wants to get this year over with already.

Kansas State will be more motivated to send Skylar Thompson out with a win while building Deuce Vaughn’s highlight tape heading into his junior year next season. Lay the points with the Wildcats.

