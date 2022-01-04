 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off at 2:40 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Plantation Course of the Kapula Resort in Hawaii. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Brooks Koepka of the United States and his caddie Ricky Elliott during a practice round prior to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

One of the more elite fields in all of golf heads to Maui for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, as just 38 players will put a peg in the ground at the Kapalua Plantation Course this week in Lahaina, Hawai’i.

To qualify for this event, you must have won a PGA-sanctioned tournament during the 2021 year. Even if it was a limited-field event (i.e. a tournament taking place the same week as a major), any trophy from the last 365 days gets you a spot in Maui this week. And since the Olympic Games are recognized by the Tour, Xander Schauffele is here as well thanks to his gold medal in Tokyo.

A year ago, Harris English won the tournament in a one-hole playoff over Joaquin Niemann. This year, Jon Rahm (+750) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+800) and Collin Morikawa (+1000). The defending champ English is +3500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 2:40 p.m. ET. on The Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the pair of Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka, who hold the 9:50 tee time at the gorgeous Kapalua Plantation Course.

Sentry TofC Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:40 p.m. Garrick Higgo Joel Dahmen
2:50 p.m. Viktor Hovland Brooks Koepka
3:00 p.m. Talor Gooch Abraham Ancer
3:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner Daniel Berger
3:20 p.m. Erik van Rooyen Seamus Power
3:30 p.m. Lucas Herbert Matt Jones
3:40 p.m. Jason Kokrak Max Homa
3:50 p.m. Lucas Glover Kevin Na
4:00 p.m. Marc Leishman Cameron Smith
4:10 p.m. Sam Burns Billy Horschel
4:25 p.m. K.H. Lee Stewart Cink
4:35 p.m. Sungjae Im Cam Davis
4:45 p.m. Branden Grace Si Woo Kim
4:55 p.m. Tony Finau Bryson DeChambeau
5:05 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson
5:15 p.m. Collin Morikawa Patrick Reed
5:25 p.m. Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas
5:35 p.m. Jon Rahm Xander Schauffele
5:45 p.m. Patrick Cantlay Harris English

