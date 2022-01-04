One of the more elite fields in all of golf heads to Maui for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, as just 38 players will put a peg in the ground at the Kapalua Plantation Course this week in Lahaina, Hawai’i.

To qualify for this event, you must have won a PGA-sanctioned tournament during the 2021 year. Even if it was a limited-field event (i.e. a tournament taking place the same week as a major), any trophy from the last 365 days gets you a spot in Maui this week. And since the Olympic Games are recognized by the Tour, Xander Schauffele is here as well thanks to his gold medal in Tokyo.

A year ago, Harris English won the tournament in a one-hole playoff over Joaquin Niemann. This year, Jon Rahm (+750) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+800) and Collin Morikawa (+1000). The defending champ English is +3500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 2:40 p.m. ET. on The Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the pair of Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka, who hold the 9:50 tee time at the gorgeous Kapalua Plantation Course.