One of the more elite fields in all of golf heads to Maui for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, as just 38 players will put a peg in the ground at the Kapalua Plantation Course this week in Lahaina, Hawai’i.
To qualify for this event, you must have won a PGA-sanctioned tournament during the 2021 year. Even if it was a limited-field event (i.e. a tournament taking place the same week as a major), any trophy from the last 365 days gets you a spot in Maui this week. And since the Olympic Games are recognized by the Tour, Xander Schauffele is here as well thanks to his gold medal in Tokyo.
A year ago, Harris English won the tournament in a one-hole playoff over Joaquin Niemann. This year, Jon Rahm (+750) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+800) and Collin Morikawa (+1000). The defending champ English is +3500.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 2:40 p.m. ET. on The Golf Channel.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the pair of Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka, who hold the 9:50 tee time at the gorgeous Kapalua Plantation Course.
Sentry TofC Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:40 p.m.
|Garrick Higgo
|Joel Dahmen
|2:50 p.m.
|Viktor Hovland
|Brooks Koepka
|3:00 p.m.
|Talor Gooch
|Abraham Ancer
|3:10 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner
|Daniel Berger
|3:20 p.m.
|Erik van Rooyen
|Seamus Power
|3:30 p.m.
|Lucas Herbert
|Matt Jones
|3:40 p.m.
|Jason Kokrak
|Max Homa
|3:50 p.m.
|Lucas Glover
|Kevin Na
|4:00 p.m.
|Marc Leishman
|Cameron Smith
|4:10 p.m.
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|4:25 p.m.
|K.H. Lee
|Stewart Cink
|4:35 p.m.
|Sungjae Im
|Cam Davis
|4:45 p.m.
|Branden Grace
|Si Woo Kim
|4:55 p.m.
|Tony Finau
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5:05 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Phil Mickelson
|5:15 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa
|Patrick Reed
|5:25 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Thomas
|5:35 p.m.
|Jon Rahm
|Xander Schauffele
|5:45 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay
|Harris English