Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Kansas State Wildcats will meet up with the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl, the final bowl game before next week’s College Football Playoff final. The Wildcats will be trying to send off super senior quarterback Skylar Thompson with a win while LSU will be playing its final game before the official start of the Brian Kelly era.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Kansas State vs. LSU in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4th at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Texas Bowl odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Kansas State -7

Point Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -280, LSU +225

Betting splits

Kansas State: (56% of handle, 42% percent of bets)

LSU: (44% of handle, 58% percent of bets)

