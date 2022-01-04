1 Baylor vs Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Baylor Bears triumphed in their Big 12 opener New Year’s Day and await another tough challenge tonight when the Oklahoma Sooners pay a visit to Waco, TX.

Baylor (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) came out victorious in its battle with previously undefeated Iowa State on Saturday, leaving Ames, IA, with a 77-72 victory. The Bears held the lead for the entirety of the contest and kept the game Cyclones at an arm’s length throughout the afternoon. James Akinjo had another solid outing leading the Bears with 16 points on the road.

Oklahoma (11-2) is banging on the door of the AP Top 25 and notched a tight 71-69 victory over Kansas State to open conference play on Saturday. The Sooners were able to hold off a frantic second half comeback attempt by the Wildcats to pick up Big 12 victory No. 1 on New Year’s Day. They were notably missing leading scorer Tanner Groves as well as Bijan Cortes and Jacob Groves, who were in health and safety protocols. The former two’s status for the Baylor game is still undetermined heading into tonight’s matchup while the latter has been cleared.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. No 1. Baylor

When: Tuesday, January 4th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -12.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Baylor -12.5

The Sooners were able to hold its own without its top scorer against Kansas State but that’s not going to fly against the No. 1 team in the country. Lay the points with the Bears.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.