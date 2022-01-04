16 Kentucky vs. #21 LSU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Tuesday night college basketball slate brings us a ranked battle in the SEC as the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats head down to Baton Rouge, LA, to meet the No. 21 LSU Tigers.

Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) is gunning for conference win No. 2 tonight and would love nothing more than to knock off a tough foe like the Tigers on the road. The Wildcats were last seen beating down High Point for a 92-48 victory on New Year’s Eve, a game where Kellan Grady came up big with 23 points and four rebounds.

LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) had its undefeated streak snapped in its SEC opener last Wednesday, falling 70-55 at Auburn. The Purple and Gold shot just a paltry 26.1% from the field and couldn’t get anything going offensively throughout the evening. Xavier Pinson led with 13 points.

How to watch No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 21 LSU

When: Tuesday, January 4th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -1.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Under 138.5

We have a battle of two teams rated in the Top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. The scoring opportunities are going to be hard for both teams, so lean into the under here.

