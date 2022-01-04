24 Seton Hall vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Tuesday night college basketball slate brings us a Big East battle in the state of Indiana as the No. 24 Seton Hall Pirates head to Indianapolis to face the Butler Bulldogs.

Seton Hall (9-3, 0-2 Big East) has stumbled out the gate in conference play, falling to Providence last Wednesday before getting clipped 73-67 by Villanova on New Year’s Day. The Pirates led for a brief period in the first half before the Wildcats took control for the rest of the game. They were beat on the boards 42-28 in the contest and were led by Bryce Aiken, who had 22 points off the bench.

Butler (8-4, 1-0 Big East) was able to emerge triumphant in its conference opener last Wednesday, edging DePaul for a 63-59 victory. The Bulldogs held firm control for a majority of the contest and ended up forcing 21 turnovers in the contest. Simas Lukosius led off the bench with 15 points.

How to watch No. 24 Seton Hall vs. Butler

When: Tuesday, January 4th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBSSN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -3

Total: 131

The Pick

Seton Hall -3

Seton Hall is rated as a Top 30 team in KenPom and one would imagine them getting right against a weaker Butler team. Lay the points with the Pirates.

