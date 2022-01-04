2 Duke vs. Georgia Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Tuesday night ACC showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils plays host to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) was successful in its conference opener against Virginia Tech, cooking the Hokies for a 76-65 victory last Wednesday. The Blue Devils trailed by as many as eight points in the second half but were surge ahead and withstand a terrific performance from Keve Aluma to win. Freshman Paolo Banchero put up 23 points and eight rebounds for the evening.

Georgia Tech (6-6, 0-2 ACC) has had an extremely rough go of things over the last month, dropping five of its last six contests and its first two conference outings. The Jackets are coming off a 67-64 loss to Louisville on Sunday, a game where Michael Devoe led with 23 points.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Duke

When: Tuesday, January 4th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACCN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -17.5

Total: 141

The Pick

Duke -17.5

17 points is a lot for a conference game, even for Duke. But consider how much Tech is struggling, especially against the spread. The Jackets are 3-8-1 ATS this season and 0-4-1 as an underdog. They’re not rising to the occasion in most of their games and this an opportunity for the Blue Devils to roll in front of the Cameron Crazies.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.