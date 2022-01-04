6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks have reached Big 12 play and will get it going tonight in Stillwater, OK, when facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Kansas (11-1) rolled right through its non-conference play and enters league play riding a seven-game winning streak. The Jayhawks are fresh off a 76-67 victory over George Mason on New Year’s Day, a game where they held control of the action for most of the contest. Jalen Coleman-Lands came off the bench and dropped 20 points before fouling out.

Oklahoma State (7-4) is in action for the first time in over two weeks as the team has dealt with COVID-19 issues within its program. The Cowboys were last on the court on December 18 when they got rolled by Houston 72-61. OSU has lost three of its last four games entering Big 12 play and would love to right the ship immediately.

How to watch No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

When: Tuesday, January 4th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -6.5

Total: 147.5

The Pick

Under 147.5

This is predicated on the potential rust factor for the Cowboys as they return from an extended break. They won’t be able to keep pace with the Jayhawks, making the under a favorable play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.