16 Providence vs. Marquette: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 Providence Friars are rolling and will keep their hot streak going when heading out to Milwaukee to face the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Providence (13-1, 3-0 Big East) enters tonight having run off eight straight victories including three to open conference. Its most recent victim was DePaul, putting down the Blue Demons with a 70-53 victory on New Year’s Day. The Friars completely dominated in the middle 20 of the game, leading by as many as 28 midway through the second half. Jared Bynum had an efficient outing off the bench, putting up 12 points and seven assists.

Marquette (8-6, 0-3 Big East) is going through an absolutely rough stretch, losing four straight and five of its last six heading into Tuesday. The Golden Eagles came out on the losing end of a 75-69 double overtime battle against Creighton on New Year’s Day. Up three at the end of over, Creighton’s Alex O’Connell buried a three at the buzzer to send into another extra period, where they eventually pulled away. Marquette got a 22 point, five rebound performance from Oso Ighodaro off the bench.

How to watch No. 16 Providence vs. Marquette

When: Tuesday, January 4th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -2

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Under 137.5

Both teams have been playing better defensively than offensively and given Marquette’s struggles as of late, the under is the safe play here.

