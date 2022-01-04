20 Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

After nearly month out of commission, the No. 20 Colorado State Rams will finally return to action tonight when welcoming Air Force to Fort Collins, CO, for their Mountain West opener.

Colorado State (10-0) has not seen action since beating Mississippi State at the Hall of Fame Classic in Fort Worth, TX, on December 11. COVID-19 issues within the program forced them to cancel games against Alabama and Tulsa before their scheduled MWC opener against New Mexico had to be postponed. Before the extended hiatus, the undefeated Rams were being led by David Roddy, who averaged 20.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Air Force (8-4, 1-0 MWC) came up victorious against Utah State in its home opener last Wednesday, winning 49-47. AJ Walker led the Falcons in the ultra low-scoring affair, putting up 16 points.

How to watch No. 20 Colorado State vs. Air Force

When: Tuesday, January 4th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moby Arena, Fort Collins, CO

TV: Stadium

Where to live stream online: watchstadium.com/live/

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Colorado State -20.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Under 132.5

Colorado State may be a bit rusty after such a long hiatus and Air Force is already one of the least efficient offensive teams in the nation per KenPom. The under is the way to go here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.