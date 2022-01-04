NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on January 4th

Nine of the Top 25 teams in America are in action on Tuesday night, but the two biggest matchups both tip-off at 7:00 p.m. in the Big 12 and SEC.

Baylor (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) knocked off previously undefeated Iowa State on Saturday via a 77-72 win. The Bears led from wire-to-wire, with transfer James Akinjo having another solid outing leading the Bears with 16 points on the road. Akinjo has been the perfect addition to the reigning national champions, who will to extend the nation’s longest win streak to 20.

Oklahoma (11-2) is 27th in the AP Top 25 if you count votes received, and picked up a tight 71-69 victory over Kansas State to open conference play on Saturday. The Sooners were without leading scorer Tanner Groves as well as Bijan Cortes and Jacob Groves in that contest. Their status for tonight is unknown except for Groves, who has been cleared to play.

On the SEC side, Kentucky takes on LSU at The Pete in Baton Rouge for what should be a great one.

UK (11-2, 1-0 SEC) paved High Point 92-48 victory on New Year’s Eve, with Kellan Grady the star scoring 23 points and adding four rebounds. LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) lost their undefeated season in their SEC opener last Wednesday, falling 70-55 at Auburn. The Purple and Gold are the No. 1 team in adjusted defense by KenPom nationally, but they do struggle to score through long stretches.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, January 4th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 4 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:30 PM #9 Auburn South Carolina SECN Auburn -10.5 145 7:00 PM Oklahoma #1 Baylor ESPN+ Baylor -12.5 137.5 7:00 PM #16 Kentucky #21 LSU ESPN LSU -1.5 138.5 8:00 PM #24 Seton Hall Butler CBSSN Seton Hall -3 131 9:00 PM Georgia Tech #2 Duke ACCN Duke -17.5 141 9:00 PM #6 Kansas Oklahoma State ESPN2 Kansas -6.5 147.5 9:00 PM #16 Providence Marquette FS1 Providence -2 137.5 9:00 PM Air Force #20 Colorado State TBA CSU -20.5 132.5

