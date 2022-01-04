 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray, Kemba Walker headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, Jan. 4

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 4 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during a game at the STAPLES Center on December 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

There’s a 5-game slate in the NBA for Tuesday, January 4, and we’re taking a look at the full injury report. LeBron James is back on there as probable for the 4,000th time this season. We did get some good news on Klay Thompson’s potential return, which could be this weekend for the Golden State Warriors. The Toronto Raptors also have a team again! Let’s get into the NBA injury report for Tuesday night.

NBA Injury Report, January 4

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Dillon Brooks (protocols) OUT
De’Anthony Melton (protocols) OUT
Kyle Anderson (protocols) OUT

Darius Garland (protocols) Game-Time Decision
Isaac Okoro (elbow) OUT
Dylan Windler (knee) Probable

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

Dejounte Murray (conditioning) OUT
Lonnie Walker (protocols) OUT
Doug McDermott (protocols) OUT

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Kemba Walker (knee) OUT
Mitchell Robinson (conditioning) Questionable

Caris Levert (protocols) OUT
Malcolm Brogdon (protocols) OUT
Chris Duarte (protocols) OUT
Jeremy Lamb (protocols) OUT

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Jae Crowder (protocols) OUT
Deandre Ayton (protocols) OUT
JaVale McGee (protocols) OUT

Jonas Valanciunas (protocols) Available
Brandon Ingram (Achilles) Available

Both Ingram and Valanciunas were able to play on Monday night. We could see Ingram sit on the second of a back-to-back coming back from an actual injury, not protocols. Valanciunas should be fine conditioning-wise and play again. We’ll see what the injury report says in the afternoon.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Richaun Holmes (protocols) OUT

LeBron James (abdominal) Probable

More From DraftKings Nation