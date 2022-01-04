Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray, Kemba Walker headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, Jan. 4

There’s a 5-game slate in the NBA for Tuesday, January 4, and we’re taking a look at the full injury report. LeBron James is back on there as probable for the 4,000th time this season. We did get some good news on Klay Thompson’s potential return, which could be this weekend for the Golden State Warriors. The Toronto Raptors also have a team again! Let’s get into the NBA injury report for Tuesday night.
NBA Injury Report, January 4
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Dillon Brooks (protocols) OUT
De’Anthony Melton (protocols) OUT
Kyle Anderson (protocols) OUT
Darius Garland (protocols) Game-Time Decision
Isaac Okoro (elbow) OUT
Dylan Windler (knee) Probable
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors
Dejounte Murray (conditioning) OUT
Lonnie Walker (protocols) OUT
Doug McDermott (protocols) OUT
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
Kemba Walker (knee) OUT
Mitchell Robinson (conditioning) Questionable
Caris Levert (protocols) OUT
Malcolm Brogdon (protocols) OUT
Chris Duarte (protocols) OUT
Jeremy Lamb (protocols) OUT
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Jae Crowder (protocols) OUT
Deandre Ayton (protocols) OUT
JaVale McGee (protocols) OUT
Jonas Valanciunas (protocols) Available
Brandon Ingram (Achilles) Available
Both Ingram and Valanciunas were able to play on Monday night. We could see Ingram sit on the second of a back-to-back coming back from an actual injury, not protocols. Valanciunas should be fine conditioning-wise and play again. We’ll see what the injury report says in the afternoon.
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Richaun Holmes (protocols) OUT
LeBron James (abdominal) Probable