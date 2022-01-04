Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray, Kemba Walker headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, Jan. 4

There’s a 5-game slate in the NBA for Tuesday, January 4, and we’re taking a look at the full injury report. LeBron James is back on there as probable for the 4,000th time this season. We did get some good news on Klay Thompson’s potential return, which could be this weekend for the Golden State Warriors. The Toronto Raptors also have a team again! Let’s get into the NBA injury report for Tuesday night.

NBA Injury Report, January 4

Dillon Brooks (protocols) OUT

De’Anthony Melton (protocols) OUT

Kyle Anderson (protocols) OUT

Darius Garland (protocols) Game-Time Decision

Isaac Okoro (elbow) OUT

Dylan Windler (knee) Probable

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

Dejounte Murray (conditioning) OUT

Lonnie Walker (protocols) OUT

Doug McDermott (protocols) OUT

Kemba Walker (knee) OUT

Mitchell Robinson (conditioning) Questionable

Caris Levert (protocols) OUT

Malcolm Brogdon (protocols) OUT

Chris Duarte (protocols) OUT

Jeremy Lamb (protocols) OUT

Jae Crowder (protocols) OUT

Deandre Ayton (protocols) OUT

JaVale McGee (protocols) OUT

Jonas Valanciunas (protocols) Available

Brandon Ingram (Achilles) Available

Both Ingram and Valanciunas were able to play on Monday night. We could see Ingram sit on the second of a back-to-back coming back from an actual injury, not protocols. Valanciunas should be fine conditioning-wise and play again. We’ll see what the injury report says in the afternoon.

Richaun Holmes (protocols) OUT

LeBron James (abdominal) Probable