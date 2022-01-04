Baker Mayfield status: Who will play in his place for the Browns in Week 18?

The Cleveland Browns announced QB Baker Mayfield will not play in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals and is going to undergo shoulder surgery this offseason. The Browns were eliminated from NFL playoff contention last week and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 17. With nothing else to play for, the Browns want to get ahead on Mayfield’s recovery for next season. Let’s break down the options for the Browns at QB for the regular-season finale.

Who is Baker Mayfield’s backup?

Case Keenum is Mayfield’s backup as the No. 2 QB. Is he the one we’ll see rolled out there in Week 18? That’s yet to be confirmed. Keenum has been around the block a while now as a backup. The Browns could look at third-string QB Kyle Lauletta, who was a fourth-round pick by the Giants back in 2018. He’s only appeared in two games and likely doesn’t have any long-term upside. Still, it’s worth seeing what you have in him. Lauletta has only played in 2 games and attempted 5 passes in his career.