How to watch the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships

The biggest annual event in American figure skating takes to the ice this week, as the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships head to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Black Keys Gold On The Ceiling normally rings out every time the Nashville Predators score in their building on Broadway, but it will be gold in Beijing on the mind of everyone reaching the podium this week.

The US Championships are not an Olympic Trials: How you perform here is just one part of an equation for a committee from US Figure Skating designated to name the team, and that jury has until January 10th to make that decision.

This competition is the last chance to impress that committee, which will select the 16 athletes that will be sent to Beijing in search of Olympic medals. The United States will send three men’s individuals, three women’s individuals, two pairs teams, and three ice dancing teams to China.

On the men’s side, Nathan Chen will be the favorite to take home his sixth national championship, and the three-time world champion will be amongst the favorites for gold in Beijing.

For the women, 16-year-old Alysa Liu is the favorite to win her third national championship, and should be named to the team no matter how she performs in Nashville. Though she lacks some experience at the senior international level, she won bronze at the World Junior Championships while also holding 2020 US Senior National Championship at the same time.

Here is the complete list of events and TV coverage for the 2022 US Figure Skating Championship. You can also watch all the events via livestream at NBCOlympics.com.

2022 US Figure Skating Championships Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, January 6th: Pairs’ Short Program, 5-7 p.m., USA Network

Thursday, January 6th: Women’s Short Program, 8:30-10:30 p.m., USA Network

Thursday, January 7th: Rhythm Ice Dance 4-6 p.m., USA Network

Thursday, January 7th: Women’s Free Skate, 8-11 p.m., NBC

Thursday, January 8th: Men’s Short Program, 4-6 p.m., NBC

Thursday, January 8th: Pairs’ Free Skate & Free Ice Dance, 7-10 p.m., USA Network

Thursday, January 9th: Men’s Free Skate, 2-4 p.m., NBC