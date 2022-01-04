Teddy Bridgewater not practicing on Tuesday for Week 18

Denver Broncos veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not practice on Tuesday due to a concussion, per Troy Renck. Bridgewater has not played in the last two games, leading to Drew Lock getting the start under center.

Fantasy football implications

At this point of the season, it would be a surprise to see Bridgewater playing on Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lock has started the last two games for Broncos and played well for the most part.

In last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the 25-year-old has completed 18-of-25 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. Then in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, he completed 15-of-22 passes for 153 yards.

If Bridgewater does not practice on Wednesday, Lock will likely face the Chiefs, who still have something to play for and will try fix their issues from last week’s road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.