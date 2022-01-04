Derrick Henry expected back at practice on Wednesday to open Week 18

The Tennessee Titans are likely to have their best player back on the field for the playoffs. Running back Derrick Henry is expected back at practice on Wednesday as the Titans open preparations for their Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans, per Dianna Russini.

There has been talk Henry could return in Week 18, but Russini tweeted that it is a long shot. The Titans can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win or losses by the Chiefs and Bengals. The Texans are a bad team, so they should theoretically be able to beat them without Henry.

Fantasy football implications

A win would be critical, but it seems unlikely we see Henry this weekend. But we can expect him back for the playoffs and DFS and playoff fantasy games. In the meantime, D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard are the running backs to watch in Week 18. Foreman is the clear starter, but Hilliard got some decent work and scored a touchdown in the team’s Week 17 matchup with the 49ers. He’s not a must start, but there’s some flex upside and he’s an intriguing DFS option.