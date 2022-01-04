 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams limited at practice Tuesday in Week 18

We break down the news that both Gordon and Williams are battling injuries in the final week of the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams carries the ball for a short gain in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos listed both Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams as limited participants in Tuesday’s practice ahead of a Week 18 showdown Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both running backs played in the team’s Week 17 contest against the Chargers.

Fantasy football implications

With the Broncos eliminated from playoff contention, it’ll be interesting to see how Vic Fangio divides up the carries in this group. Gordon is likely to get some run but it’ll be Williams who could see more touches as the rookie with the brighter future. Mike Boone, the team’s third running back, is also likely to get some run. From a fantasy perspective, Williams is likely the lead running back here with Gordon potentially getting some touches. The Chiefs are playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC while Denver is out of the playoffs, so this could be an ugly game for the Broncos overall when the teams face off Saturday.

