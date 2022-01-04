Miles Sanders misses Tuesday’s walkthrough with hand injury, likely out for Week 18

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who struggled in the team’s Week 17 contest, did not practice Tuesday based on Philadephia’s walkthrough estimation due to a hand injury. His status for the Eagles’ Week 18 contest against the Dallas Cowboys is in doubt.

Tuesday injury report



The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/x02KZUcJpS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2022

Fantasy football implications

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot this season, so the team is likely to exercise some caution when it comes to Sanders. The running back had massive outings in Weeks 13 and 15 before a down performance in the Week 17 win over the Giants. If Sanders does sit, look for Jordan Howard and Boston Scott to be the team’s leading running backs. It’s hard to say how many starters Philadelphia will play in Week 18, but Sanders appears to be trending towards sitting out the final game of the season.