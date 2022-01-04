Jalen Hurts gets in limited practice on Tuesday for Week 18

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was limited participant in practice on Tuesday. Hurts has been on the injury report over the last few weeks with an ankle injury that he suffered back in Week 12.

Fantasy football implications

The young dual-threat quarterback showed no signs of still having an injured ankle in the Eagles’ 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team. Hurts completed 65.4% of his passes for 214 yards and 44 yards on the ground. It will be interesting to see if Hurts and the rest of the Eagles’ first team offense plays on Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

As of Tuesday, Philly has multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and they don’t have much play to for in regards to the playoffs. The Eagles will either be the sixth or seventh seed and be on the road for Super Wildcard Weekend. We could see head coach Nick Sirianni give Gardner Minshew the start to wrap up the season.