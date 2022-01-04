LSU head coach Brian Kelly says Bostonians don’t have strong accents

New LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly watched his team look abysmal for the start of the Texas Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats, but the real story is Kelly’s explanation for his alleged Southern accent at a recent appearance at a LSU basketball game.

Kelly did grow up in Everett, Massachusetts, which is about four miles away from the Boston city center. At this point, it’s become quite clear he has no ability to differentiate accents or dialects because Bostonians are known for their accents. This is akin to someone from Chicago saying they don’t have strong hot dog condiment takes or someone from New York not having strong pizza takes. It’s just not an accurate statement.

As for the job ahead of him, Kelly might have more work to do then he imagined when bolting Notre Dame for Baton Rouge. The Tigers trailed the Wildcats 21-7 at the break and had to start a wide receiver at quarterback.