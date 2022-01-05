Stephen Curry playing through knee injury Wednesday vs. Mavericks

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry seemed to suffer a knee injury in Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. He was getting the injury checked out by trainers during a timeout.

Steph Curry getting his left knee checked out by Rick Celebrini during the last timeout. He banged it pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/f9Swf9hnUs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

Curry did return to the floor, although he has struggled in the game. The MVP frontrunner per DraftKings Sportsbook has gone 4-16 from the floor and 1-7 from three-point land as of this writing, although that hasn’t prevented the Warriors from grabbing a lead in the third quarter.

With the Warriors looking like true title contenders and Klay Thompson’s return inching closer, losing Curry for an extended amount of time would be a devastating blow to Golden State’s title chances. The Warriors would surely lose out on the top seed in the West with the Suns and Jazz right behind them, but they’d likely still be able to make the playoffs. Hopefully, Curry doesn’t aggravate the issue while playing Wednesday.