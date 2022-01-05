How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the January 5th episode

It’s a brand new year and a brand new era for AEW as the first Dynamite of 2022 comes live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Dynamite has officially made the switch from TNT to TBS and this will be the debut episode on its new home at the “SuperStation”. This episode will be an eventful one as three titles will be on the line to start the year.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, January 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The anticipated rematch for the AEW World Championship will go down in the Prudential Center tonight as Hangman Adam Page will once again defend his belt against Bryan Danielson. Their previous encounter at Winter is Coming last month controversially ended in a 60-minute time limit draw. As a result, Danielson proposed that this match have a panel of three judges to determine a winner. We’ll see how this one plays out and if there’s some type of screwjob finish with the judges.

After months of build, the first ever TBS Champion will finally be crowned as Jade Cargill will battle Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament. Soho defeated Penelope Ford, Kris Stalander, and Nyla Rose to reach this point while Cargill had a first-round bye and just had to topple Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa to make it to the final.

The AEW World Tag Team titles will also be on the line as the Lucha Bros will defend against Jurassic Express. Also on the show, Malakai Black will go one-on-one with Brian Pillman Jr. and MJF will be in action.