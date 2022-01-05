Quarterback rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Head coach Zac Taylor hasn’t decided if he’ll rest any key starters in Week 18. If the Chiefs win on Saturday over the Broncos, the Bengals wouldn’t have much reason to play, but if they were to lose, Burrow’s chances to play would probably go way up.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Packers have nothing to play for, so Rodgers will rest, but how much and when is the question, as he’s said he will play.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson has a chance to play this week in a game the Ravens need to win for a slim chance at sneaking into the playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

The 49ers are in a must win situation this week, so will likely not give away too much information about who is starting, but Trey Lance is the favorite after Garoppolo was unable to practice all last week.

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield won’t play in the finale, as he’ll have surgery to repair his torn labrum instead. Case Keenum should get the start against the Bengals.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Bridgewater didn’t practice to start the week and there is no reason to bring him back for this meaningless game after his scary concussion a couple weeks ago. Drew Lock will get the start on Saturday against the Chiefs.

Jared Goff, Lions

Goff has a 50-50 chance of playing against the Packers this week. We could easily see Tim Boyle again.

Mike Glennon, Giants

Glennon is out with a wrist injury, so Jake Fromm will captain the trash barge over the cliff.