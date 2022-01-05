 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 18 for fantasy football

By Chet Gresham
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers delivers a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Head coach Zac Taylor hasn’t decided if he’ll rest any key starters in Week 18. If the Chiefs win on Saturday over the Broncos, the Bengals wouldn’t have much reason to play, but if they were to lose, Burrow’s chances to play would probably go way up.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Packers have nothing to play for, so Rodgers will rest, but how much and when is the question, as he’s said he will play.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson has a chance to play this week in a game the Ravens need to win for a slim chance at sneaking into the playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

The 49ers are in a must win situation this week, so will likely not give away too much information about who is starting, but Trey Lance is the favorite after Garoppolo was unable to practice all last week.

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield won’t play in the finale, as he’ll have surgery to repair his torn labrum instead. Case Keenum should get the start against the Bengals.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Bridgewater didn’t practice to start the week and there is no reason to bring him back for this meaningless game after his scary concussion a couple weeks ago. Drew Lock will get the start on Saturday against the Chiefs.

Jared Goff, Lions

Goff has a 50-50 chance of playing against the Packers this week. We could easily see Tim Boyle again.

Mike Glennon, Giants

Glennon is out with a wrist injury, so Jake Fromm will captain the trash barge over the cliff.

Quarterback Rankings Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ DEN
2 Josh Allen BUF vs NYJ
3 Justin Herbert LAC @ LV
4 Kyler Murray ARI vs SEA
5 Tom Brady TB vs CAR
6 Joe Burrow CIN @ CLE
7 Matthew Stafford LAR vs SF
8 Dak Prescott DAL @ PHI
9 Taysom Hill NO @ ATL
10 Lamar Jackson BAL vs PIT
11 Trey Lance SF @ LAR
12 Derek Carr LV vs LAC
13 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ HOU
14 Russell Wilson SEA @ ARI
15 Kirk Cousins MIN vs CHI
16 Jalen Hurts PHI vs DAL
17 Carson Wentz IND @ JAC
18 Mac Jones NE @ MIA
19 Justin Fields CHI @ MIN
20 Davis Mills HOU vs TEN
21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ BAL
22 Matt Ryan ATL vs NO
23 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs NE
24 Jordan Love GB @ DET
25 Jared Goff DET vs GB
26 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs IND
27 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ NYG
28 Sam Darnold CAR @ TB
29 Aaron Rodgers GB @ DET
30 Drew Lock DEN vs KC
31 Zach Wilson NYJ @ BUF
32 Jake Fromm NYG vs WAS
33 Tyler Huntley BAL vs PIT
34 Andy Dalton CHI @ MIN

